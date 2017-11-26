U.S. Navy Supports Search and Rescue Operation for Missing Argentine Submarine

171126-N-TW634-034 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2017) Navy Diver 1st Class Kyle Kinney, a U.S. Navy Reservist assigned to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), from Bakersfield, Calif., performs maintenance on breathing aparatuses on board the Norwegian construction support vessel Skandi Patagonia near URC's submarine rescue chamber. Undersea Rescue Command, the U.S. Navy's only submarine rescue unit, is mobilized to support the Argentine government's search and rescue efforts for the Argentine Navy diesel-electric submarine A.R.A San Juan (S 42). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Harkins/Released)

