    U.S. Navy Supports Search and Rescue Operation for Missing Argentine Submarine [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Supports Search and Rescue Operation for Missing Argentine Submarine

    ARGENTINA

    11.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Harkins 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    171125-N-TW634-055 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 25, 2017) Sailors assigned to Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON 1), mobilized with Undersea Rescue Command (URC), perform maintenance on a Bluefin-12D, an unmanned underwater vehicle, on board the Norwegian construction support vessel Skandi Patagonia near URC's submarine rescue chamber. Undersea Rescue Command, the U.S. Navy's only submarine rescue unit, is mobilized to support the Argentine government's search and rescue efforts for the Argentine Navy diesel-electric submarine A.R.A San Juan (S 42). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Harkins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2017
    Date Posted: 11.27.2017 18:37
    Photo ID: 3981295
    VIRIN: 171125-N-TW634-055
    Resolution: 4423x2949
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: AR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Supports Search and Rescue Operation for Missing Argentine Submarine [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Derek Harkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    san juan
    argentina
    submarine
    partnership
    us navy
    uuv
    unmanned underwater vehicle
    css 11
    Submarine Squadron 11
    undersea rescue command
    urc
    argentine submarine
    uuvron 1
    undersea vehicle squadron 1

