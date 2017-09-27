(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US service members celebrate end of summer [Image 6 of 6]

    US service members celebrate end of summer

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. service members participate in a pool tournament during the 20th annual Single Marine Program’s End of Summer Party at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. The event gave Marines one last opportunity to enjoy the season with their peers as it turns to fall . There was a karaoke competition, pool tournament and sumo wrestling competition. They held raffles giving away a bicycle, a TV, coupons worth $250, a one-hour massage and other prizes during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 03:42
    Photo ID: 3816831
    VIRIN: 170927-M-ON849-0037
    Resolution: 4693x3129
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US service members celebrate end of summer [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Stephen Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Single Marine Program
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    karaoke
    pool tournament
    sumo wrestling
    End of Summer Party 2017

