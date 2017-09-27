US service members celebrate end of summer

U.S. Marine Pfc. Terrence Pennywell, an embarkation specialist with Combat Logistics Company (CLC) 36, plays a saxophone during the 20th annual Single Marine Program’s End of Summer Party at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. The event gave Marines one last opportunity to enjoy the season with their peers as it turns to fall. There was a karaoke competition, pool tournament and sumo wrestling competition. They held raffles giving away a bicycle, a TV, coupons worth $250, a one-hour massage and other prizes during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stephen Campbell)

