Yokota hosts NEO open house

Staff Sgt. Natasha Bland, 374th Airlift Wing command section NCO in charge, checks a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations folder for Airman 1st Class Antonio Fontenot, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman, during a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations open house at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. Each folder contains numerous forms used to send family members, including pets, home in an orderly fashion, apply for temporary assistance loans, get compensation for high-value items lost during an evacuation, and to forward their mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

