(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota hosts NEO open house [Image 1 of 3]

    Yokota hosts NEO open house

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka 

    374th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Natasha Bland, 374th Airlift Wing command section NCO in charge, checks a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations folder for Airman 1st Class Antonio Fontenot, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply journeyman, during a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations open house at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2017. Each folder contains numerous forms used to send family members, including pets, home in an orderly fashion, apply for temporary assistance loans, get compensation for high-value items lost during an evacuation, and to forward their mail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Owsianka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.28.2017 02:58
    Photo ID: 3816784
    VIRIN: 170927-F-CB366-0009
    Resolution: 5379x3673
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota hosts NEO open house [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt David Owsianka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota hosts NEO open house
    Yokota hosts NEO open house
    Yokota hosts NEO open house

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yokota hosts NEO open house

    TAGS

    Service members
    Red Cross
    Yokota Air Base
    Dependents
    Tricare
    Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations
    NEO open house
    NEO folders
    Base agencies

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT