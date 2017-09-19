Einstein, Denzel Washington and da Vinci Connections Cited at Navy 2017 Academic Recognition Ceremony

DAHLGREN, Va. - Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) employees honored at the command's 2017 academic awards ceremony are pictured after the event where they were commended for successfully taking on the challenges of balancing work and family responsibilities with academics to obtain certifications or degrees. In addition to core engineering disciplines - mechanical, electrical, and systems engineering - this year's graduates earned degrees in diverse fields such as aerospace engineering, cybersecurity, chemistry and biology, national security and strategic studies, human factors and applied cognition, accounting, geology, and computer forensics. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)
