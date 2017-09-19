DAHLGREN, Va. - Tanika Hooker receives her certificate of achievement from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Director John Fiore, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Godfrey 'Gus' Weekes, right, and Combat Direction Systems Activity Dam Neck Commanding Officer Cmdr. Andrew Hoffman at the 2017 NSWCDD academic awards ceremony. Hooker was recognized for completing her master's in engineering management from the University of Maryland University College, and commended for her commitment to personal and professional development. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 20:57 Photo ID: 3815650 VIRIN: 170919-N-DE005-012 Resolution: 3091x2541 Size: 1.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Einstein, Denzel Washington and da Vinci Connections Cited at Navy 2017 Academic Recognition Ceremony [Image 1 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.