UH-1Y Venom Close Air Support

2.75 inch HE rocket fires during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 from a UH-1Y Venom helicopter at Yodaville, Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 26, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the Six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force and provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brennon A. Taylor)

