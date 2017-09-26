UH-1Y Venom Close Air Support

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Schuster, UH/AH-1 helicopter mechanic with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 (HMLA-773) Marine Aircraft Group 49 (MAG-49) 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, searches for targets during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 1-18 at Yodaville, Yuma, Ariz., on Sept. 26, 2017. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps Aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. WTI provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brennon A. Taylor)

