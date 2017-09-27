Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. David Shook, project officer for Air Station Kodiak's HC-130 Hercules transition, discusses plans for upgrading the air station's facilities to Capt. Flip Capistrano, deputy chief of Coast Guard Headquarters Aviation Forces, and other representatives from Pacific Area Aviation Forces at the Kodiak-based air station Sept. 27, 2017. Air Station Kodiak is actively planning to upgrade its facilities to accommodate for the transition from the HC-130H model aircraft to the HC-130J aircraft in the coming years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charly Hengen.

