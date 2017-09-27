(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak

    Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. David Shook, project officer for Air Station Kodiak's HC-130 Hercules transition, discusses plans for upgrading the air station's facilities to Capt. Flip Capistrano, deputy chief of Coast Guard Headquarters Aviation Forces, and other representatives from Pacific Area Aviation Forces at the Kodiak-based air station Sept. 27, 2017. Air Station Kodiak is actively planning to upgrade its facilities to accommodate for the transition from the HC-130H model aircraft to the HC-130J aircraft in the coming years. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charly Hengen.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 19:07
    Photo ID: 3815354
    VIRIN: 170927-G-RS249-6803
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Charly Hengen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak
    Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    headquarters
    planning
    air station
    aircraft
    Hercules
    Coast Guard Air Station
    Pacific Area
    aviation forces
    H to J transition

