    Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Aviation Forces visit Air Station Kodiak

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Coast Guard Cmdr. Brad Aptiz, Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak's executive officer, discusses Air Station Kodiak's current airframe and personnel situation with representatives from Coast Guard Headquarters and Pacific Area Aviation Forces at the Kodiak-based air station Sept. 27, 2017. Several items were discussed such as Arctic operations, forward operating locations, and personnel management. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charly Hengen.

