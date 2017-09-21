Minigun Firing

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldier with UAE Joint Aviation Command fires a M134 Minigun out of a UH-60 Black Hawk during Decisive Action Rotation 17-09 at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sep. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Devich, Operations Group, National Training Center)
