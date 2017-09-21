(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Landing [Image 2 of 6]

    Combat Landing

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2017

    Photo by Sgt. David Devich 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldier with UAE Joint Aviation Command looks out the window of the gunner's seat of a UH-60 Black Hawk during Decisive Action Rotation 17-09 at National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sep. 21, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Devich, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 14:40
    Photo ID: 3814065
    VIRIN: 170921-A-XP365-0006
    Resolution: 5760x3582
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Landing [Image 1 of 6], by SGT David Devich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minigun Firing
    Combat Landing
    In Flight
    Looking Out
    Preflight Inspection
    Flight at Dawn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Blackhawk
    Aviation
    Decisive Action Rotation
    Rotation 17-09

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT