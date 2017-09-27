Secretary of Defense James Mattis Afghanistan Visit

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks with a group of service members during his visit to Train Advise Assist Command East September 27, 2017. Mattis, along with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Kay Hutchinson, and Resolute Support Commander General John Nicholson received an operations and intelligence brief and engaged with service members during the visit. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Pike)

Date Taken: 09.27.2017
Location: AF