    Secretary of Defense James Mattis Afghanistan Visit [Image 4 of 4]

    Secretary of Defense James Mattis Afghanistan Visit

    AFGHANISTAN

    09.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Pike 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis returns a hat to a service member after autographing it during a visit to Train Advise Assist Command East September 27, 2017. Mattis, along with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Kay Hutchinson, and Resolute Support Commander General John Nicholson received an operations and intelligence brief and engaged with service members during their visit. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Randall Pike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 13:16
    Photo ID: 3813734
    VIRIN: 170927-A-BE001-457
    Resolution: 5315x3452
    Size: 469.44 KB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense James Mattis Afghanistan Visit [Image 1 of 4], by SFC Randall Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #SECDEF #TAACE #Mattis #CENTCOM #Afghanistan

