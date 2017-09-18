(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Increased readiness is the mission at Green Flag-West Joint Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    Increased readiness is the mission at Green Flag-West Joint Exercise

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rana Franklin 

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Joint Fire Observers from the Ft Irwin National Training Center integrated with a Tactical Air Control Party unit from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa to perform operational tests on the innovative Digitally Aided CAS during a live fire exercise with the 163d Fighter Squadron from the 122nd Fighter Wing IANG September 18, 2017 at Camp Irwin, Ca. This joint training mission, which takes place in the Mojave Desert, is part of the Green Flag-West air-land integration combat training exercise. (U.S. Ait National Guard photo by SSgt Rana Franklin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 13:33
    Photo ID: 3813679
    VIRIN: 170918-Z-YO862-124
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
