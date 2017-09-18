Increased readiness is the mission at Green Flag-West Joint Exercise

The 163d Fighter Squadron lit up the range at Camp Irwin with rockets, flares and gun-runs during a live fire exercise at Ft Irwin National Training Center, Ca September 18, 2017. The 122nd Fighter Wing participated in the joint exercise, which included an Army JFO unit from Fort Irwin and a TACP unit from Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa, as a part of a Green Flag air-land integration exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SSgt Rana Franklin/released)

