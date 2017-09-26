(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7ATC Sniper [Image 1 of 8]

    7ATC Sniper

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen Polanco 

    7th Army Training Command

    Sgt. Luke Smith, one of the graders in the European Best Sniper Squad Competition 2017, observes multinational sniper squads' target hits during the boat shot. The multinational competition is a U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Kathleen V. Polanco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 09:21
    Photo ID: 3813199
    VIRIN: 170927-A-AO689-114
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Sniper [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Kathleen Polanco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EuropeanBestSniperSquad

