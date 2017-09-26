7ATC Sniper

Sgt. Luke Smith, one of the graders in the European Best Sniper Squad Competition 2017, observes multinational sniper squads' target hits during the boat shot. The multinational competition is a U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. (Photo Credit: Staff Sgt. Kathleen V. Polanco)
