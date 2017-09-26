European Best Sniper Squad Competition 2017: Stalking

Bulgarian soldiers wait to start the stalking event during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, Sept. 26, 2017. The European Best Sniper Squad Competition is an U.S. Army Europe competition challenging militaries from across Europe to compete and enhance teamwork with Allies and partner nations. The competition is multinational by design and involves units from 14 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elliott Banks) (Photo Credit: Spc. Elliott Banks)

