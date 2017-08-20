Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), simulate man over board drills and emergency recoveries at Torii Station, JP., August 20th, 2017. These drills train soldiers on life preserving techniques and water proficiency. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Agee Aaron)

