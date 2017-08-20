(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WATER OPS [Image 1 of 2]

    WATER OPS

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), simulate man over board drills and emergency recoveries at Torii Station, JP., August 20th, 2017. These drills train soldiers on life preserving techniques and water proficiency. (U.S Army Photo by Spc. Agee Aaron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WATER OPS [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Kwadwo Frimpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Battalion
    USA
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    water proficiency

    • LEAVE A COMMENT