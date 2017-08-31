(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border Memorial [Image 2 of 2]

    Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), salutes during a memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border at Border LZ, Torii Station, Japan, Sep. 1, 2017. Staff Sgt. Border was killed September 1, 2012 of wounds caused by a small-arms fire while conducting combat operations in Ghazni Province, Afganistan. ( U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 23:18
    Photo ID: 3811837
    VIRIN: 170901-A-YM078-0001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border Memorial [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Kwadwo Frimpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WATER OPS
    Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    memorial ceremony
    1st Battalion
    USA
    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT