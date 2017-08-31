U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), salutes during a memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border at Border LZ, Torii Station, Japan, Sep. 1, 2017. Staff Sgt. Border was killed September 1, 2012 of wounds caused by a small-arms fire while conducting combat operations in Ghazni Province, Afganistan. ( U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 23:18 Photo ID: 3811837 VIRIN: 170901-A-YM078-0001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.54 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border Memorial [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Kwadwo Frimpong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.