Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border Memorial

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), salutes during a memorial ceremony for Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border at Border LZ, Torii Station, Japan, Sep. 1, 2017. Staff Sgt. Border was killed September 1, 2012 of wounds caused by a small-arms fire while conducting combat operations in Ghazni Province, Afganistan. ( U.S Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kwadwo Frimpong / released)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 23:18
|Location:
|US
