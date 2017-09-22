Oregon Army National Guard Brig. Gen. William Edwards, Land Component Commander, shakes hands with Command. Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley after awarding him the Oregon National Guard Commendation Medal during a retirement ceremony on September 22, 2017, at the Corvallis Armory. Conley said that the medal meant a lot because it showed his dedication to his home state. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 21:08 Photo ID: 3811710 VIRIN: 170822-Z-KM096-002 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.01 MB Location: CORVALLIS, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard bids farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk Conley [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.