    Oregon National Guard bids farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk Conley [Image 1 of 2]

    Oregon National Guard bids farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk Conley

    CORVALLIS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2017

    Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Brig. Gen. William Edwards, Land Component Commander, shakes hands with Command. Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley after awarding him the Oregon National Guard Commendation Medal during a retirement ceremony on September 22, 2017, at the Corvallis Armory. Conley said that the medal meant a lot because it showed his dedication to his home state. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 21:08
    Photo ID: 3811710
    VIRIN: 170822-Z-KM096-002
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: CORVALLIS, OR, US 
