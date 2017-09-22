Oregon Army National Guard Brig. Gen. William Edwards, Land Component Commander, shakes hands with Command. Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley after awarding him the Oregon National Guard Commendation Medal during a retirement ceremony on September 22, 2017, at the Corvallis Armory. Conley said that the medal meant a lot because it showed his dedication to his home state. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 21:08
|Photo ID:
|3811710
|VIRIN:
|170822-Z-KM096-002
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|CORVALLIS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Oregon National Guard bids farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk Conley
