Oregon National Guard bids farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk Conley

Oregon Army National Guard Command. Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley addresses his family and friends in a farewell speech during his retirement ceremony at the Corvallis Armory on September 22, 2017. Conley was the first Oregonian to attain the highest enlisted rank in the Army National Guard when he became the Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard from September 2012 to June 2016. (Photo by Spc. Timothy Jackson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
