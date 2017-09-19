(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vessel assessments continue in the Florida Keys [Image 4 of 6]

    Vessel assessments continue in the Florida Keys

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    An assessment team of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission members examine vessels damaged by Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys, Sept. 12, 2017. Assessment crews from FWC and the Coast Guard are assessing vessels affected by Irma around the Florida coastline from Jacksonville to Miami, to St. Petersburg and the Florida Keys. Photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 19:21
    Photo ID: 3811668
    VIRIN: 170919-G-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 4896x3672
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vessel assessments continue in the Florida Keys [Image 1 of 6], by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    NOAA
    storm
    FL
    flooding
    response
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    disaster
    EPA
    Environmental Protection Agency
    Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
    FWC
    Florida Department of Environmental Protection
    National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration
    Irma
    FDEP

