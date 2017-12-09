Vessel assessments continue in the Florida Keys

An assessment team of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission members examine vessels damaged by Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys, Sept. 12, 2017. Assessment crews from FWC and the Coast Guard are assessing vessels affected by Irma around the Florida coastline from Jacksonville to Miami, to St. Petersburg and the Florida Keys. Photo courtesy of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Date Taken: 09.12.2017
Location: MARATHON, FL, US