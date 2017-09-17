2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises

A Marine with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion aims at a practice target while conducting live-fire training during a deployment-for-training exercise at Fort Pickett, Va., Sept. 17, 2017. The DFT was designed to improve tactical and technical proficiency within the unit by providing multiple scenarios that prepare the Marines for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leynard Kyle Plazo)

