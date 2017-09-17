(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises [Image 2 of 5]

    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Chris Garcia 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion prepare ammunition to use for live-fire training during a deployment-for-training exercise at Fort Pickett, Va., Sept. 17, 2017. The DFT was designed to improve tactical and technical proficiency within the unit by providing multiple scenarios that prepare the Marines for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leynard Kyle Plazo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 06:59
    Photo ID: 3809463
    VIRIN: 170917-M-OV347-134
    Resolution: 5221x3481
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Chris Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises
    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises
    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises
    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises
    2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Range
    combat marksmanship program
    USMC
    Live-fire
    Fort Pickett
    DFT
    2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance
    CMP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT