Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion prepare ammunition to use for live-fire training during a deployment-for-training exercise at Fort Pickett, Va., Sept. 17, 2017. The DFT was designed to improve tactical and technical proficiency within the unit by providing multiple scenarios that prepare the Marines for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Leynard Kyle Plazo)
This work, 2nd LAR conduct live-fire exercises [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Chris Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
