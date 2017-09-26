USS Chief (MCM-14) Visit to Jeju Island

170925-N-WT427-001 JEJU-DO, Republic of Korea (Sep 26, 2017) The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM-14) pulls into Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea (ROK) as part of a routine port visit. Chief is part of the Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 and Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, which is training to enhance its capabilities of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines. (photo by Commander, ROK Fleet)

