170925-N-WT427-001 JEJU-DO, Republic of Korea (Sep 26, 2017) The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM-14) pulls into Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea (ROK) as part of a routine port visit. Chief is part of the Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 and Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, which is training to enhance its capabilities of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines. (photo by Commander, ROK Fleet)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 04:41
|Photo ID:
|3809396
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-WT427-001
|Resolution:
|4136x2784
|Size:
|972.38 KB
|Location:
|JEJU-DO, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Visit to Jeju Island [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
