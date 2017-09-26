(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Chief (MCM-14) Visit to Jeju Island [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Chief (MCM-14) Visit to Jeju Island

    JEJU-DO, SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jermaine Ralliford 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170925-N-WT427-002 JEJU-DO, Republic of Korea (Sep 26, 2017) The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Chief (MCM-14) pulls into Jeju Island in the Republic of Korea (ROK) as part of a routine port visit. Chief is part of the Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 and Amphibious Force 7th Fleet, which is training to enhance its capabilities of finding, classifying and destroying moored and bottom mines. (photo by Commander, ROK Fleet)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 04:41
    Photo ID: 3809393
    VIRIN: 170925-N-WT427-002
    Resolution: 4128x2784
    Size: 990.89 KB
    Location: JEJU-DO, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Chief (MCM-14) Visit to Jeju Island [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jermaine Ralliford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chief To Visit Jeju, Republic of Korea

    TAGS

    Mine Countermeasures
    navy
    USN
    Republic of Korea
    Mine Warfare
    USS Chief
    CNFK
    Mine Hunter
    Port Visit
    CRF
    Jeju Island
    Jermaine Ralliford
    WT427
    Jeju-do
    COMROKFLT
    MCM-14

