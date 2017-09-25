Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan speaks with students at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School Sept. 25, 2017, at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. The school provides legal education, strategic planning, and collection and integration of lessons learned to the DOD legal community. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.25.2017 12:43 Photo ID: 3804939 VIRIN: 170925-D-GO396-0161 Resolution: 4489x2853 Size: 2.95 MB Location: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD speaks at JAG school [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.