    DSD speaks at JAG school [Image 6 of 11]

    DSD speaks at JAG school

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Pat Shanahan speaks with students at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School Sept. 25, 2017, at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. The school provides legal education, strategic planning, and collection and integration of lessons learned to the DOD legal community. (DOD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 12:43
    Photo ID: 3804949
    VIRIN: 170925-D-GO396-0114
    Resolution: 4238x2787
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD speaks at JAG school [Image 1 of 11], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

