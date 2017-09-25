(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass [Image 1 of 3]

    NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass

    DEVESELU, ROMANIA

    09.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Dodge 

    Navy Region Europe,Africa, Southwest Asia

    170925-N-GP524-051
    NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (Sept. 25, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Cassimiro Herrera, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, unloads stores for the base’s Navy Exchange. NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Romania are co-located with the Romanian 99th Military Base and play a key role in ballistic missile defense in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2017
    Date Posted: 09.25.2017 06:22
    Photo ID: 3803805
    VIRIN: 170925-N-GP524-051
    Resolution: 4543x3153
    Size: 779.52 KB
    Location: DEVESELU, RO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass
    NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass
    NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass

    TAGS

    Romania
    AEGIS
    navy exchange"
    Naval Support Facility
    "Deveselu
    NSF Deveselu
    AAMDS Romania
    Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System Deveselu

