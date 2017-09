170925-N-GP524-051

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (Sept. 25, 2017) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Cassimiro Herrera, assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, unloads stores for the base’s Navy Exchange. NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Romania are co-located with the Romanian 99th Military Base and play a key role in ballistic missile defense in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.25.2017 06:22 Photo ID: 3803805 VIRIN: 170925-N-GP524-051 Resolution: 4543x3153 Size: 779.52 KB Location: DEVESELU, RO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.