170925-N-GP524-017

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY DEVESELU, Romania (Sept. 25, 2017) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System (AAMDS) Romania unload stores for the base’s Navy Exchange. NSF Deveselu and AAMDS Romania are co-located with the Romanian 99th Military Base and play a key role in ballistic missile defense in Eastern Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.25.2017 06:22 Photo ID: 3803802 VIRIN: 170925-N-GP524-017 Resolution: 4970x3403 Size: 1.07 MB Location: DEVESELU, RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Deveselu and Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System hosts Catholic Mass [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.