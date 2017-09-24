Vada Dewalt, 3, daughter of Navy veteran Nathan DeWalt, right, runs off with her father’s gold medal during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada Sept. 24, 2017. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
This work, 2017 Invictus Games Athletics [Image 1 of 12], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
