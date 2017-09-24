Special Operations Command veteran Sgt. Roosevelt Anderson wears patriotic socks for tennis competition during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada Sept. 24, 2017. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2017 01:24
|Photo ID:
|3803718
|VIRIN:
|170924-D-DB155-033
|Resolution:
|3750x2500
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|TORONTO, ON, CA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Invictus Games Athletics [Image 1 of 12], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
