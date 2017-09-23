Invictus Games 2017

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer veteran Sharona Young trains for the wheelchair tennis event at the 2017 Invictus Games, Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. Invictus Games, September 23-30, is an international Paralympic-style, multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry of Whales, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting vollyball, archery, cycling, para ice hockey, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, golf, swimming, and indoor rowing. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan)

