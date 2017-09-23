(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Invictus Games 2017 [Image 14 of 20]

    Invictus Games 2017

    TORONTO, ON, CANADA

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan 

    55th Combat Camera   

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer veteran Sharona Young trains for the wheelchair tennis event at the 2017 Invictus Games, Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. Invictus Games, September 23-30, is an international Paralympic-style, multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry of Whales, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting vollyball, archery, cycling, para ice hockey, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, golf, swimming, and indoor rowing. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Luksan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 09:55
    Photo ID: 3802829
    VIRIN: 170923-A-QR427-0058
    Resolution: 5616x3744
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: TORONTO, ON, CA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games 2017 [Image 1 of 20], by SSG Daniel Luksan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Toronto
    WTC
    Army
    IG
    Warrior Transition Command
    2017
    CombatCamera
    Invictus Games
    TeamUSA
    InvictusGames
    WCT
    armywarriorcare
    55thsignalcompany
    2017InvictusGames
    InvictusGames2017
    WarriorCareandTransition
    TeamUSA2017
    Invictus2017
    wheelchairtennis
    sharonayoung

