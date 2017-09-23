Invictus Games 2017

Invictus Games CEO Michael Burns gives his opening remarks during a press conference at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, Canada, Sept. 23, 2017. Invictus Games, September 23-30, is an international Paralympic-style, multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry of Whales, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, sitting vollyball, archery, cycling, para ice hockey, wheelchair tennis, powerlifting, golf, swimming, and indoor rowing. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seara Marcsis/Released)

