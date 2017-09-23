(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Opening Ceremony Invictus Games 2017 [Image 3 of 5]

    Opening Ceremony Invictus Games 2017

    TORONTO, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2017

    Photo by Roger Wollenberg 

    Defense Health Agency

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the Opening Ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on September 23, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2017
    Date Posted: 09.24.2017 00:48
    Photo ID: 3802442
    VIRIN: 170923-O-BB251-454
    Resolution: 3500x2336
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: TORONTO, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony Invictus Games 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by Roger Wollenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

