Opening Ceremony Invictus Games 2017

Canadian actor Mike Myers speaks during the Opening Ceremony for the 2017 Invictus Games at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on September 23, 2017. The Invictus Games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 17 nations for 12 adaptive sporting events, including track and field, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, swimming, sitting volleyball, and new to the 2017 games, golf. (DoD photo by Roger L. Wollenberg)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2017 00:48
|Photo ID:
|3802446
|VIRIN:
|170923-O-BB251-473
|Resolution:
|3500x2336
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|TORONTO, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
