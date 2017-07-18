(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Award Presentation [Image 1 of 2]

    Award Presentation

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Cpl. Sean Lyndes receives the Army Achievement Medal from 1st Lt. Cheryl Mafla, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, for his selection as distinguished honor graduate of the 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator Course (Class 16-020) during a ceremony July 19 at Fort Huachuca.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 18:49
    Photo ID: 3608321
    VIRIN: 170718-A-JG616-002
    Resolution: 3690x2636
    Size: 878.57 KB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Award Presentation [Image 1 of 2], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Award Presentation
    Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Minnesota National Guard Soldier named distinguished honor graduate

    TAGS

    AIT
    Fort Huachuca
    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence
    Advanced Individual Training
    USACIMT
    - USAICoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT