Award Presentation

Cpl. Sean Lyndes receives the Army Achievement Medal from 1st Lt. Cheryl Mafla, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, for his selection as distinguished honor graduate of the 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator Course (Class 16-020) during a ceremony July 19 at Fort Huachuca.

