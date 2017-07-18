Cpl. Sean Lyndes receives the Army Achievement Medal from 1st Lt. Cheryl Mafla, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, for his selection as distinguished honor graduate of the 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator Course (Class 16-020) during a ceremony July 19 at Fort Huachuca.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 18:49
|Photo ID:
|3608321
|VIRIN:
|170718-A-JG616-002
|Resolution:
|3690x2636
|Size:
|878.57 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Award Presentation [Image 1 of 2], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS
Minnesota National Guard Soldier named distinguished honor graduate
