    Graduation [Image 2 of 2]

    Graduation

    FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Photo by Randall Baucom 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Cpl. Sean Lyndes receives his graduation certificate from Sgt. 1st Class Steven Krall, AIT Platoon Sergeant, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, for completion of the 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator Course during a ceremony July 19 at Fort Huachuca. Lyndes is a member of the Minnesota National Guard assigned to the Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 18:49
    Photo ID: 3608318
    VIRIN: 170718-A-JG616-001
    Resolution: 2407x3370
    Size: 760.41 KB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduation [Image 1 of 2], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Award Presentation
    Graduation

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Minnesota National Guard Soldier named distinguished honor graduate

    USAICoE

