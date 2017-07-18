Cpl. Sean Lyndes receives his graduation certificate from Sgt. 1st Class Steven Krall, AIT Platoon Sergeant, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, for completion of the 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator Course during a ceremony July 19 at Fort Huachuca. Lyndes is a member of the Minnesota National Guard assigned to the Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division.

