Cpl. Sean Lyndes receives his graduation certificate from Sgt. 1st Class Steven Krall, AIT Platoon Sergeant, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, for completion of the 35T Military Intelligence Systems Maintainer/Integrator Course during a ceremony July 19 at Fort Huachuca. Lyndes is a member of the Minnesota National Guard assigned to the Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division.
|07.18.2017
|07.25.2017 18:49
|3608318
|170718-A-JG616-001
|2407x3370
|760.41 KB
|FORT HUACHUCA-SIERRA VISTA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|0
|0
|0
Minnesota National Guard Soldier named distinguished honor graduate
