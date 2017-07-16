(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Overson 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Stephen K. Curda, outgoing Commanding General of the 9th Mission Support Command, addresses the troops and guests at a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 16, 2017. The 9th MSC held its Change of Command Ceremony, which was hosted by U.S. Army Gen. Robert B. Brown, Commander of U.S. Army Pacific, at historic Palm Circle. The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David J. Overson, 305th MPAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3606221
    VIRIN: 170716-A-RW508-105
    Resolution: 1968x2664
    Size: 449.34 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by SSG David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Hawaii
    Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    Army
    9th Mission Support Command
    9th MSC
    Palm Circle
    Brig. Gen. Stephen K. Curda

