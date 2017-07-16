Brig. Gen. Stephen K. Curda, outgoing Commanding General of the 9th Mission Support Command, addresses the troops and guests at a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 16, 2017. The 9th MSC held its Change of Command Ceremony, which was hosted by U.S. Army Gen. Robert B. Brown, Commander of U.S. Army Pacific, at historic Palm Circle. The change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David J. Overson, 305th MPAD)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 11:47 Photo ID: 3606221 VIRIN: 170716-A-RW508-105 Resolution: 1968x2664 Size: 449.34 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Mission Support Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by SSG David Overson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.