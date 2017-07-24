Michigan National Guard competitors take off from the bianchi battle starting line at the Winston P. Wilson Small Weapons Competion at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, July 24, 2017. Elite Guardsmen from 47 states and territories are competing to be recognized as the Guard's best marksmen July 23-28. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma, National Guard Marksmanship Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 17:31 Photo ID: 3602762 VIRIN: 170724-Z-PJ019-077 Resolution: 4444x2963 Size: 3.88 MB Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.