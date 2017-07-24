Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship

Michigan National Guard competitors take off from the bianchi battle starting line at the Winston P. Wilson Small Weapons Competion at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, July 24, 2017. Elite Guardsmen from 47 states and territories are competing to be recognized as the Guard's best marksmen July 23-28. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma, National Guard Marksmanship Training Center)
