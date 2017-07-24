(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Early morning shoot [Image 3 of 3]

    Early morning shoot

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Garrett Dipuma 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    An Army National Guardsman shoots early in the morning at the Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Competion at the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas, July 24, 2017. Elite Guardsmen from 47 states and territories are competing to be recognized as the Guard's best marksmen July 23-28. (U.S. National Guard photo by Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma, National Guard Marksmanship Training Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 17:31
    Photo ID: 3602757
    VIRIN: 170724-Z-PJ019-004
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Early morning shoot [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship
    Buckshot
    Early morning shoot

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    shotgun
    rifle
    competition
    pistol
    marksmanship
    training
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    WPW
    NGMTC
    pewpew
    national marksmanship champion

    • LEAVE A COMMENT