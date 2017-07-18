(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANT Coos Bay

    ANT Coos Bay

    COOS BAY, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Coast Guard members of Aids to Navigation Station Coos Bay clean the lens inside the Cape Blanco Lighthouse 50 miles south of Coos Bay, Ore., July 18, 2017. This lighthouse serves as both a navigational aid and a danger warning for ships operating around the southern Oregon coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aids to Navigation Station Coos Bay.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017
    Photo ID: 3602679
    VIRIN: 170718-G-AW789-1032
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: COOS BAY, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANT Coos Bay [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    ANT
    Coast Guard
    Coos Bay
    Aids to Navigation

    • LEAVE A COMMENT