Coast Guard members of Aids to Navigation Station Coos Bay clean the lens inside the Cape Blanco Lighthouse 50 miles south of Coos Bay, Ore., July 18, 2017. This lighthouse serves as both a navigational aid and a danger warning for ships operating around the southern Oregon coast. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aids to Navigation Station Coos Bay.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 16:52
|Photo ID:
|3602679
|VIRIN:
|170718-G-AW789-1032
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|COOS BAY, OR, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ANT Coos Bay [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
