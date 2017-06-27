The sun sets over nesting cormorants on the Coos Bay front range near the entrance to Coos Bay, Ore., June 27, 2017. These range boards are designed to help mariners safely navigate their way to and from harbor points. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Aids to Navigation Station Coos Bay.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2017 Date Posted: 07.24.2017 16:52 Photo ID: 3602674 VIRIN: 170627-G-AW789-1031 Resolution: 2448x3264 Size: 2.33 MB Location: COOS BAY, OR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANT Coos Bay [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.