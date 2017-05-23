(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Bayonet Minotaur [Image 2 of 6]

    Exercise Bayonet Minotaur

    MAVROUDA, GREECE

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Greek Armed Forces, conduct an airborne operation with CH-47 Chinook at Mavrouda DZ, Thessaloniki, Greece 23 May 2017 during Exercise Bayonet Minotaur. Bayonet Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly-deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.25.2017 03:49
    Photo ID: 3419747
    VIRIN: 170523-A-DO858-014
    Resolution: 3136x1764
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: MAVROUDA, GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Bayonet Minotaur [Image 1 of 6], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    Italy
    Greece
    TSC
    airborne operations
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    paratrooper
    U.S.A.
    Army
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    U.S. paratroopers
    Davide Dalla Massara
    Photolab Vicenza
    TSC Italy
    Greek Army
    Bayonet-Minotaur
    1st Paratrooper Commando Brigade
    Camp Redina
    Exercise Bayonet Minotaur

