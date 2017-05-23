U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and Greek Armed Forces, board a CH-47 Chinook in preparation for airborne operation at Mavrouda DZ, Thessaloniki, Greece 23 May 2017 during Exercise Bayonet Minotaur. Bayonet Minotaur is a bilateral training exercise between U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Greek Armed Forces, focused on enhancing NATO operational standards and developing individual technical skills. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly-deploying forces to the U.S. Army Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/Released)

