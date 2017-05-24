Role-players representing Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division from the last 100 years gather for a photo during a memorial ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017.



The Memorial Service is an All American Week tradition which allows members of the 82nd Abn. Div, Family members and friends to take a moment and recognize the 5,021 Paratroopers who gave their lives in combat and 236 Paratroopers who made the ultimate sacrifice training during the Division`s Century of Service.



All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of the All American Division. The theme for All American Week 100 si “Celebrating a Century of Service!”

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AW100 Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.