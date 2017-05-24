(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAW100 Memorial ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    AAW100 Memorial ceremony

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers and Veterans representing the 82nd Airborne Division gather for a photo during a memorial ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 24, 2017.

    The Memorial Service is an All American Week tradition which allows members of the 82nd Abn. Div, Family members and friends to take a moment and recognize the 5,021 Paratroopers who gave their lives in combat and 236 Paratroopers who made the ultimate sacrifice training during the Division`s Century of Service.

    All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of the All American Division. The theme for All American Week 100 si “Celebrating a Century of Service!”

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW100 Memorial ceremony [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

